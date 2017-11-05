Daniel Bryan Praises UFC 217 Event, Bound For Glory Stage Revealed (Photo)

Daniel Bryan Praises UFC 217 Event

Daniel Bryan was one of many who praised last night’s UFC 217 event, which featured three fantastic championship fights. TJ Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas and Georges St-Pierre all managed to capture the titles within their respective divisions, and the leader of the Yes Movement certainly seemed to approve of the action.

Wow!!! Congratulations @GeorgesStPierre!!! #UFC217 was absolutely fantastic! Three new champions and all great fights!!! — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) November 5, 2017

#UFC217 is unbelievable… I thought @TJDillashaw was done after round one. Great grudge match… I’d pay to see a rematch! — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) November 5, 2017

Bound For Glory Stage Revealed (Photo)

This year’s Bound For Glory is set to go down in Ottawa tonight, and Ed Nordholm has tweeted out a shot of the stage ahead of the show. The often criticised TNA will be aiming to hit one out of the park tonight, especially given that BFG is their flagship event.