Harry Kettle
Shawn Michaels Delivers Sweet Chin Music To Tye Dillinger In 2006, Total Divas Cast Break Kayfabe (Videos)

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Shawn Michaels Delivers Sweet Chin Music To Tye Dillinger In 2006 (Video)

WWE has uploaded a video of Shawn Michaels from back at Cyber Sunday 2006, in which he delivers Sweet Chin Music to just about everyone that moves. Eagle-eyed viewers over the years have realised that one of his victims, Stan, is actually current WWE superstar Tye Dillinger.

Total Divas Cast Break Kayfabe (Video)

The art of kayfabe seems to be taking a back seat to Total Divas these days, with WWE tweeting out an image of four cast members following their house show in Madrid, Spain.
