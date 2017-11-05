Shawn Michaels Delivers Sweet Chin Music To Tye Dillinger In 2006, Total Divas Cast Break Kayfabe (Videos)

Shawn Michaels Delivers Sweet Chin Music To Tye Dillinger In 2006 (Video)

WWE has uploaded a video of Shawn Michaels from back at Cyber Sunday 2006, in which he delivers Sweet Chin Music to just about everyone that moves. Eagle-eyed viewers over the years have realised that one of his victims, Stan, is actually current WWE superstar Tye Dillinger.

