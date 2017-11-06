Alberto El Patron Shoots On Impact Firing At Bound For Glory, Former Tough Enough Winner Released By WWE

Alberto El Patron Shoots On Impact Firing At BFG At last night’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Alberto El Patron returned and helped Eli Drake retain the Impact Wrestling Championship over Johnny Impact in the main event. Earlier in the show El Patron came out to the ring and cut a controversial promo that has received a lot of buzz coming out of the show. During the promo El Patron discussed how he was welcomed into Impact by backstage officials but eventually they “bought into all the crap” about his domestic violence incident and turned their backs on him. Here are some of his exact words: I didn’t do anything, but they still suspended me. They stopped paying me! They took my title away from me. This place, they didn’t care about my family. They didn’t care about my three little babies. Stephanie, 3-years-old. Sophie, 4-years-old. And my son Joseph. They didn’t care. Credit to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription. You can find a full video of El Patron’s on PWS’s website by clicking HERE Related: Alberto El Patron Suing Mexican Promoter For Fraud Former Tough Enough Winner Released By WWE PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl was released by WWE late last week. Bredl had been competing at various WWE NXT events since 2015 using the ring name Bronson Matthews. He had not been seen competing in sometime and according to PWInsider wasn’t even working out at the WWE Performance Center anymore due to what they were told was concussion-related issues.