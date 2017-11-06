Jimmy Jacobs’ Impact Wrestling Role Following BFG Appearance, Sin Cara Possibly Injured At WWE Madrid Show, Magnus Birthday Today

Jimmy Jacobs’ Impact Role Following BFG Appearance

Gail Kim won the Knockout’s Championship in her final match last night.

Following the bout Jimmy Jacobs‘ appeared at the commentary desk alongside Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews. Borash and Mathews questioned Jacobs’ appearance since they said he did not work there to which Jacobs replied, “That’s what you think.”

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jacobs was working as a producer backstage at Bound For Glory last night. They have also been told that he will be working the Impact TV tapings all this week.

Sin Cara Possibly Injured At WWE Madrid Show

At last night’s WWE Live event Sin Cara looks to have possibly been injured after ducking a clothesline from Baron Corbin.

You can view fan cam video below featuring Sin Cara going to the mat awkwardly following the spot, being checked on by the referee and a medic rolling into the ring as well:

Sin Cara has since commented via his Twitter account with the following:

Para todos los que dicen que es solo entretenimiento! Amamos este deporte y por el ponemos cada dia nuestro bienestar en riesgo. pic.twitter.com/cITIjqlJom — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 6, 2017

Translated Sin Cara’s tweet reads:

For those who say that it is only entertainment! Love this sport and the put every day our well-being at risk.

Magnus Birthday Today

Today is the 31st birthday of former Impact Wrestling Champion Magnus.