Kenny Omega Praises Jericho Ahead Of WK12 Match, Talks About His Popularity Ceiling In NJPW, Accuses Other Wrestlers Of Copying Him, More

Earlier this morning New Japan Pro Wrestling held it’s official Wrestle Kingdom 12 press conference featuring more announced matches as well as comments from many of the wrestlers. During the press conference IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega opened up about his respect for Chris Jericho as well as his desire to help NJPW make the transition to the North American market. Pro Wrestling Sheet has provided some transcribed comments from Omega which have been included below the embedded video of the press conference: Related: Chris Jericho Reacts To His Kenny Omega Challenge For Wrestle Kingdom 12 On his ceiling as far as popularity goes as a pro wrestler for New Japan Pro Wrestling: There’s a ceiling here. You can only get so famous. Pro wrestling can only get so popular. My dream is to break that ceiling. It always has been. Are we only big in Japan now? No. Everyone knows who we are. Everyone knows New Japan, but there’s still that ceiling. There’s still the image that we can never compete. Watch me compete. On WWE: WWE, in general, you can quote me on this I don’t care, everyone there is so below me. No one can put together a performance like me from there. Anyone that’s copying anyone is copying me. I’m the trend right now. It’s worth noting that Omega said these comments do not apply to Chris Jericho who he Omega points out has been in multiple companies and comes and goes as he pleases. You can read Pro Wrestling Sheet’s full report regarding Omega’s comments at the Wrestle Kingdom 12 press conference HERE