Earlier this morning at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 press conference.

During it it was announced that Cody will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome.

Related: ‘Bullet Club Superfan’ Attacks Cody At ROH Global Wars: Chicago (Video)

You can find NJPW’s official announcement, along with Cody’s response, below: