PWInsider.com is reporting that there is a belief backstage in WWE that Roman Reigns may not be able ready to return to in-ring competition in time for Survivor Series.

They note that while Reigns has not been hospitalized for whatever he’s been dealing with there is concern that he could be pushed to come back too soon. WWE doesn’t want to bring Reigns back to the WWE touring schedule before he is in proper ring shape.

If Reigns is not ready to go in time for Survivor Series apparently “Plan B” is to have Jason Jordan replace him on the Team RAW Men’s Survivor Series team and play up the storyline that Kurt Angle is teaming with his son for the first time.

Related: Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Timetable