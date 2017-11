Ricochet Questions Why Gail Kim Didn’t ‘Pass The Torch’

Popular independent pro wrestler Ricochet had the following exchange on Twitter last night with “Hurricane” Shane Helms and Jeremy Borash questioning why Gail Kim won the Knockouts Championship in her retirement match at Bound For Glory:

Wait, she won? I️ thought she was retiring? — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 6, 2017

But she’s retiring, so why not pass the torch to the next generation is all I’m saying. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 6, 2017

I give my really valid/not disrespectful opinion and then immediately get attacked for it, now I️ know how @davemeltzerWON feels. Hahahaha — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 6, 2017

