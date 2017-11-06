Will Big Cass Return From Injury Before WrestleMania?, Becky Lynch To Face James Ellsworth Tomorrow Night

Will Big Cass Return From Injury Before WrestleMania?

Big Cass was one of the guests on the most recent episode of The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast.

During his appearance he noted that if everything goes right with his ACL tear recovery he will return after WrestleMania.

He noted that while he is recovering he is practicing his Spanish so that he will be more fluent when he returns.

You can listen to Cass' appearance in the embedded player below:





Becky Lynch To Face James Ellsworth On SD Live

WWE has just released the following breaking news video via Twitter announcing the Becky Lynch will face James Ellsworth tomorrow night on Smackdown Live: