Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss On Joining Total Divas, How They Differ From Their On Air Characters, Nia Comments On Her Recent WWE Hiatus

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Mirror while promoting this week’s WWE European tour and the new season of Total Divas; you can read a few highlights below: Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss on joining a successful series like Total Divas this late in the show’s run: AB: “Well a lot of fun, I don’t think there was a lot of pressure to be a certain way because we are coming in so late. I think it was a really cool and refreshing thing to have two best friends on the show., that are real life best friends. The show hasn’t had that before, except for the Bellas, so it was really cool to just have each other and experience it together.” NJ: “Yeah, it’s quite humbling to be put on such a huge series, where they have already established such a huge following, on their own, outside of WWE. The fact we get to add to that is pretty cool.” Nia comments on her recent leave of absence from WWE: NJ: “Thank you. Well actually I had live events off for the last couple of weeks because that’s just how it worked out, for cycling and stuff, so I got a little rest from TV because I wasn’t in anything storyline-wise, so I had a little rest there. But yeah, it’s been great. I love what we do, I love the storytelling, especially being such a different character and obviously a different size than everybody, we get to play on that and it’s always cool to see where we can go in the ring.” Bliss and Jax comment on how they differ from their on-screen personas: NJ: “Yes, definitely. They will definitely see something completely different. On Raw I’m the big mean girl who goes and beats everybody up, on Total Divas they will see a softer vulnerable side of me that definitely isn’t see on Raw. And some very goofy stuff between Alexa and I. Team Rude is definitely in full effect.” NJ: “[Alexa] is more of a brat on Raw.” AB: “But I’m not like that in real life! You’ll see that I’m not really like my character on Raw. My character on Raw is definitely not an extension of my real self I like to think – maybe when I was like five-years-old – it’s more you get to see mine and Nia’s friendship, how goofy we are together, how much fun we have, just a different side.”