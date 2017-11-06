Braun Strowman Attempts To Eat A 7 Pound Fish Sandwich (Video)

The following video (h/t to Uproxx) features Braun Strowman attempting to eat the Seafood UFO sandwich from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland.

The video, shot by Dana Brooke, features Strowman attempting to eat the monstrous 7.5 pound sandwich while a group including Luke Gallows and Heath Slater cheer him on. Strowman commented on Instagram after his meal and said his eyes were bigger than his stomach. See how Braun fared by watching the video below:

