As noted, John Cena was on the cover of this week's issue of Parade Magazine, which was available in print in yesterday's morning newspaper. Cena commented on what really makes a 'tough guy' while talking about his relationship with Nikki Bella: "In the WWE, oftentimes you want people to think, like, 'Oh, I'm a tough guy.' " But now, he says, he knows "a tough guy is somebody who can hold a woman's hand." Cena also revealed he's teaching himself to play piano: "I tell myself, 'You can surf the web for 15 minutes, or put the time toward a skill.' What am I gonna learn in 15 minutes? Your first 15 minutes, maybe where the middle C note is. But after about 125 hours, you learn how to play the piano." His favorite tune at the keys these days is a Maxence Cyrin cover of the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind."