Puff Daddy Changing His Name To ‘Brother Love’, The Hardys Sing Duet On WWE Ride Along (Video)

Rapper / producer / mogul Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs has a new name… Brother Love!

Combs recently announced he was changing his nickname to “Brother Love” during his 48th birthday celebration, and he won’t respond to ‘Puffy’ or ‘Diddy’ anymore. Combs has also gone by Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy and Puffy in his career, and his latest name invokes memories of Bruce Prichard’s infamous WWE on-air character.

As of now, the newly dubbed Brother Love’s Twitter account still refers to him as Sean Diddy Combs; check out his announcement video below:

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

Hardy Boyz II Men

The following video features a preview from WWE Ride Along featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy singing along to “If I Ever Fall In Love Again”: