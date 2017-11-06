More Details On Chris Jericho’s New Travel Channel Show, Finn Balor & Sasha Banks On Hand For WWE Academy Launch (Video)

Travel Channel Is Jericho Travel Channel posted the following details on the new Chris Jericho television special called “The Legend Of… With Chris Jericho” that Jericho himself announced earlier today: Six-time WWE world champion, rocker and entertainer Chris Jericho is trading in his belt for a whole new challenge: unmasking the world’s greatest mysteries. The Legend of…With Chris Jericho, premiering November 17 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, follows Jericho as he brings his lifelong fascination for history’s unexplained legends and the figures behind them to Travel Channel. Digging into the past, Jericho searches for answers that separate fact from fiction in order to find the true story behind the legend. In the half-hour special, Jericho investigates the legend of Butch Cassidy and the facts behind his most brazen heist in Castle Gate, Utah. He heads out to the desert with professional treasure hunters in search of Cassidy’s legendary lost loot. Finally, he meets up with an expert with information on Cassidy’s post-heist escape route who helps Jericho recreate the effects of the TNT once used to blow open bank vaults. Exclusive: Did WWE Know Chris Jericho Was Challenging Kenny Omega To A Match At NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom? WWE Academy The following video features Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks on hand at KidZania London for the launch of the first-ever WWE Academy, an exciting new activity designed to entertain young WWE fans in the United Kingdom:

