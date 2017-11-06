More Details On Chris Jericho’s New Travel Channel Show, Finn Balor & Sasha Banks On Hand For WWE Academy Launch (Video)

|
Travel Channel Is Jericho
Travel Channel posted the following details on the new Chris Jericho television special called “The Legend Of… With Chris Jericho” that Jericho himself announced earlier today:
WWE Academy
The following video features Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks on hand at KidZania London for the launch of the first-ever WWE Academy, an exciting new activity designed to entertain young WWE fans in the United Kingdom: