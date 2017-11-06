Update On Participants On The RAW Men’s Team At WWE Survivor Series; Final Three Spots Confirmed At Tonight’s TV Tapings *Spoilers*

Kurt Angle confirmed Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and his son Jason Jordan would be joining the RAW men’s team at Survivor Series on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Manchester.

The show is being taped now in England, and Angle confirmed Balor and Joe would be on his team after they were scheduled for a match that ended up in a pull apart brawl.

As for the final spot, Angle announced Jordan would be the fifth member of his team during another segment on the show. It is being reported that Jordan was going to be added to the RAW men’s team as a ‘B’ plan if Roman Reigns was not ready to return to TV before Survivor Series.

Joe, Balor and Jordan join Braun Strowman and Angle as the other members on Team RAW, and they will face Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, with a fifth team member for Team Smackdown still to be decided.

Related: Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Return: What Is WWE’s ‘Plan B’ If He Isn’t Ready By Survivor Series?