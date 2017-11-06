Title Change Takes Place At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings *Spoilers*

WWE RAW has new Tag Team Champions after Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at tonight’s TV tapings in Manchester, England.

According to live reports on social media, the title change took place after The New Day invaded RAW and cost Rollins and Ambrose the titles before being chased off by the RAW locker room.

There is no word at this time on how the title switch will affect the Survivor Series match card, which was being billed as a ‘champion versus champion’ card, and Rollins and Ambrose were scheduled to face The Usos. Based on the theme, it would appear Cesaro and Sheamus will face The Usos, with Rollins and Ambrose on the outside looking in.

WWE.com posted the following, confirming the title change:

Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Shield brothers Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions at Raw in Manchester, U.K., WWE.com can confirm. This marks the third time The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg have held Team Red’s tandem titles together. Find out how it all went down and how this victory changes the landscape of Survivor Series’ battle for brand supremacy by tuning in to Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.