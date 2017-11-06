The Very Latest News On Roman Reigns’ Return To WWE *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting Roman Reigns is scheduled to be at next week’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the report, WWE is expected to announce Reigns’ appearance during tonight’s episode of RAW, which was taped earlier tonight in Manchester, England.

Related: Complete WWE RAW TV Taping Results For 11/6 From Manchester, England *Spoilers*

It’s unknown what Reigns’ appearance will mean for the updated WWE Survivor Series match card. Currently, Reigns is not officially entered in any of the announced matches on the card. PWInsider noted one possibility could see Roman added to the RAW Survivor Series team if one of the current team members was written out next week, or he could continue The Shield reunion and take part in another match on the show.

Related: Title Change Takes Place At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings *Spoilers*