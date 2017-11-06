Bruce Prichard Responds To Puff Daddy’s New ‘Brother Love’ Name Change (Video), Updated Lineup For Wrestle Kingdom 12

Wrestle Kingdom 12 The following matches make up the latest confirmed event card for Wrestle Kingdom 12 IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Tetsuya Naito IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs Chris Jericho IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Jay White IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi vs KUSHIDA vs Will Ospreay IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Roppongi 3K (c) vs The Young Bucks Ring Of Honor Championship

