Bruce Prichard Responds To Puff Daddy’s New ‘Brother Love’ Name Change (Video), Updated Lineup For Wrestle Kingdom 12

Bill Pritchard

Wrestle Kingdom 12

The following matches make up the latest confirmed event card for Wrestle Kingdom 12

IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Tetsuya Naito

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs Chris Jericho

IWGP Intercontinental Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Jay White

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi vs KUSHIDA vs Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Roppongi 3K (c) vs The Young Bucks

Ring Of Honor Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kota Ibushi

The Real Brother Love

Bruce Prichard posted the following Facebook video in response to Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ claim that he is changing his nickname to “Brother Love”:

