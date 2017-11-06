Bruce Prichard Responds To Puff Daddy’s New ‘Brother Love’ Name Change (Video), Updated Lineup For Wrestle Kingdom 12

|
Wrestle Kingdom 12
The following matches make up the latest confirmed event card for Wrestle Kingdom 12
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship
IWGP Intercontinental Championship
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Ring Of Honor Championship
The Real Brother Love
Bruce Prichard posted the following Facebook video in response to Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ claim that he is changing his nickname to “Brother Love”:
Puff Daddy Changing His Name To ‘Brother Love’, The Hardys Sing Duet On WWE Ride Along (Video)