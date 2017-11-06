Casting Agency Hiring Paid Actors For This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Ottawa

Ottawa’s Smyth Casting Agency is looking for paid actors to help fill the crowd at this week’s Impact Wrestling television tapings in Ottawa.
Principal Cast Breakdown for the IMPACT Wrestling – Aberdeen Pavilion.
FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW!
Please email smythbooking@gmail.com if you fit the criteria.
Please send us:
Full name
Age
Phone number
E-mail address
MUST BE OTTAWA LOCAL.
NON UNION ONLY.
NON-SPEAKING ROLE.
Filming dates:
Tuesday, November 7th – Thursday, November 9th
Time: 7 PM – 11 PM
Pay rate:
$12.50 / hour for 4 hours work
($50.00 per day of work)
Location: Aberdeen Pavilion
1000 Exhibition Way
Ottawa, ON K1S 5J3
ANYONE 16 years or younger
MUST have a parent and/or guardian with them at all times.
50-75 x audience members (per day – Nov 7th to Nov 9th)
All Ages
Any Ethnicity
Bring friends and family!!
Applicants can work more than 1 day; so please mention if you are available to be hired for multiple days.
Wardrobe: casual clothing – t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts. Weekend casual.
You may be given signs to hold; you are encouraged to look at wrestlers on the website (http://impactwrestling.com/) and make your own signs, that would be very helpful – and you will get more face time on TV!!
You will get to sit in the audience and watch a thrilling night of wrestling provided to you by IMPACT! Each day of filming will be 4 hours long.