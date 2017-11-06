Casting Agency Hiring Paid Actors For This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Ottawa

(Source: PWInsider.com) Ottawa’s Smyth Casting Agency is looking for paid actors to help fill the crowd at this week’s Impact Wrestling television tapings in Ottawa. The agency posted the following tweet: We are currently hiring PAID background actors for the following: MUST BE OTTAWA LOCAL.

NON UNION ONLY…. https://t.co/hcVPrnFwqe — smythcasting (@smythcasting) November 6, 2017 PWInsider.com also reported fans that inquired about the post were sent the following details: Principal Cast Breakdown for the IMPACT Wrestling – Aberdeen Pavilion.

FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW! Please email smythbooking@gmail.com if you fit the criteria. Please send us: Full name Age Phone number E-mail address

MUST BE OTTAWA LOCAL. NON UNION ONLY. NON-SPEAKING ROLE. Filming dates: Tuesday, November 7th – Thursday, November 9th

Time: 7 PM – 11 PM

Pay rate: $12.50 / hour for 4 hours work ($50.00 per day of work) Location: Aberdeen Pavilion 1000 Exhibition Way Ottawa, ON K1S 5J3

ANYONE 16 years or younger MUST have a parent and/or guardian with them at all times.

50-75 x audience members (per day – Nov 7th to Nov 9th) All Ages Any Ethnicity Bring friends and family!! Applicants can work more than 1 day; so please mention if you are available to be hired for multiple days. Wardrobe: casual clothing – t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts. Weekend casual. You may be given signs to hold; you are encouraged to look at wrestlers on the website (http://impactwrestling.com/) and make your own signs, that would be very helpful – and you will get more face time on TV!!

You will get to sit in the audience and watch a thrilling night of wrestling provided to you by IMPACT! Each day of filming will be 4 hours long.