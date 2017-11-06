Alicia Fox Confirms New Partner For RAW Women’s Survivor Series Team, Identity Of Asuka’s Opponent On RAW

Bill Pritchard

asuka

WWE RAW

Asuka faced off with Stacey Coates on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW tonight, picking up the win with the Asuka Lock.

Coates is better known as Glasgow based wrestler Isla Dawn, also known as Courtney Stewart:

Survivor Series

Following the match, Alicia Fox came out and confirmed Asuka would be the newest member of RAW’s Women’s Survivor Series team. So far, RAW’s team consists of Fox, Asuka and Nia Jax, and they will face the Smackdown team made up of team captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina and Charlotte Flair.
