Alicia Fox Confirms New Partner For RAW Women’s Survivor Series Team, Identity Of Asuka’s Opponent On RAW

WWE RAW

Asuka faced off with Stacey Coates on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW tonight, picking up the win with the Asuka Lock.

Coates is better known as Glasgow based wrestler Isla Dawn, also known as Courtney Stewart:

You never how @WWEAsuka is going to grab you…or where you’re going to LAND when it happens! #RAW pic.twitter.com/8t0sbPBf8s — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017

Stacey Coates my arse. We all know @IslaDawn when we see her on Raw @WWE pic.twitter.com/JElzxQhHte — Kevin Ryan (@KevinRyan85) November 7, 2017

Survivor Series

Following the match, Alicia Fox came out and confirmed Asuka would be the newest member of RAW’s Women’s Survivor Series team. So far, RAW’s team consists of Fox, Asuka and Nia Jax, and they will face the Smackdown team made up of team captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina and Charlotte Flair.