Kurt Angle Confirms Final Three Participants For The RAW Men’s Team At WWE Survivor Series

Kurt Angle found his final teammates for the Survivor Series elimination tag match in Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan.

Although it took a pull apart brawl on RAW to show Angle they were the right choice, Joe and Balor were picked because Angle said it was the competitive spirit he was looking for. Balor and Joe competed in a match after Joe took out Titus O’Neil, with Balor offering the challenge. The final moments of the match saw the referee call for the bell after the two ignored his count and continued to brawl outside. Angle came out and said that’s the type of fight he’s looking for in his team, and confirmed they were both on Team RAW, then Balor and Joe continued to fight before being pulled apart.

This brawl between @FinnBalor & @SamoaJoe has spilled out of control, to the point of a DOUBLE COUNT-OUT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GHyAbQbUdv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017

Moments later, Jordan was called into Angle’s office, and Kurt noted Jordan’s competitive spirit since joining RAW, and said he hopes he has a thick skin. Kurt said he’s not showing favoritism, but he wants Jordan as the final participant on his team, and Jordan accepted.