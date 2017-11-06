WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne Appears On Tonight’s Episode Of RAW (Photos / Video)

Pete Dunne made his WWE RAW debut and made a big statement by beating Enzo Amore on tonight’s show.

Enzo was in the midst of cutting a long winded promo when Kalisto came to the ring, then Kurt Angle came out as Dunne’s music cued up. The crowd roared as Angle informed Enzo they would see the Cruiserweight face the Bruiserweight.

Dunne picked up the win after Kalisto told the referee Enzo tried stealing a pin with his feet on the ropes, then Enzo argued with him but met the Bitter End, Dunne’s pump handle reverse STO finishing maneuver.

