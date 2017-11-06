Sasha Banks Added To RAW Women’s Survivor Series Team, WWE United Kingdom Division Invited To 205 Live

WWE Survivor Series

Sasha Banks is the latest addition to RAW’s women’s Survivor Series team after Alicia Fox declared Banks proved her worth on RAW tonight.

Banks and Bayley teamed up tonight against Fox and Nia Jax, and Banks ended up making Fox tap out to win the match. Fox called for Banks’ attention after the bell and said she didn’t only want Banks on her team, but declared that she needed her, but noticeably didn’t mention Bayley, who is still looking for a spot on the team.

Banks joins Fox, Jax and Asuka, who was added to the team earlier in the show, on the RAW Women’s Survivor Series team with one spot to fill.

205 Live

Following Pete Dunne’s impressive victory over Enzo Amore on WWE RAW tonight, WWE announced tomorrow’s episode of WWE 205 Live will feature the WWE United Kingdom division stars: