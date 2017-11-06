The New Day Invades WWE RAW, New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Tonight’s Show (Photos / Video)

WWE RAW has new Tag Team Champions in Cesaro and Sheamus, and their win came thanks to a surprise appearance by Smackdown’s The New Day. The closing moments of tonight’s title match main event saw The New Day come through the crowd after their music cued up, and the announcers grew worried another invasion was coming. Xavier Woods mocked RAW for being the real B show, then said they were here to spice things up again. Kurt Angle was seen reallying the troops backstage as New Day continued to mock the RAW roster, and bragged about the ‘under siege’ attack. Kofi declared it was time for the second under siege attack, but Angle led the RAW roster out to the arena and gave chase through the crowd, but Woods yelled ‘pump fake’ and the trio left without issue. Sheamus used the distraction to connect with a Brogue Kick, and made the cover as the match was still in progress, and The Bar celebrated their win on the stage to close the show. With the win, Survivor Series will now feature The Bar versus Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are no longer officially on the card, but tonight’s events have led to plenty of speculation that we will see The Shield versus The New Day at Survivor Series. #UnderSiege PART TWO?! #TheNewDay is HERE on #RAW!@WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/QnePpB2HZb — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017 Amidst all the chaos, WE’VE GOT NEW #RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS, and THEY ARE THE BAR!@WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/0IEoax3mzM — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017 It’ll be @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus heading to #SurvivorSeries to take on #SDLive #TagTeamChampions The @WWEUsos! What a SHOCKER on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ekJbyJBSQV — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017 The New Day’s invasion results in new #RAW Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/1xctQqi37H — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) November 7, 2017