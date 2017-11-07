WWE Smackdown Live Preview: AJ Styles Challenges Jinder Mahal, Becky vs Ellsworth, Will RAW Retaliate For The New Day’s Raid Last Night?

WWE.com issued the following preview for tonight’s new episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Tonight’s show takes place in Manchester, England: AJ Styles to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE Becky Lynch to face James Ellsworth tonight on SmackDown LIVE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable The newest rivalry in SmackDown’s Tag Team division finally hits the ring Tuesday in England, as The Usos defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the tandem of Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. After winning a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a future title opportunity, the mat wrestling masters almost immediately set out to get under the champions’ skin. Benjamin & Gable initially approached Jimmy & Jey in what appeared to be a handshake offering of sportsmanship ahead of their title match, only to pull their hands away at the last second. The challengers continued antagonizing the champions two weeks later, revealing that their title match would take place this Tuesday in Manchester. The Usos have had their sights set on Survivor Series and their Champions vs. Champions showdown with the Raw Tag Team Champions. Before they can focus on a battle with new titleholders Cesaro & Sheamus, however, Jimmy & Jey must get through Benjamin & Gable. Who will move on to Houston? Will Raw retaliate for The New Day’s raid? The latest salvo in the battle for brand supremacy was launched on Monday night when The New Day raided Raw. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods made their presence felt in Manchester when they interfered in the main event – a Raw Tag Team Title Match between champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and Cesaro & Sheamus. Just as the bout was reaching a thrilling apex, The New Day entered through crowd to berate The Bar, the Shield brothers and the rest of the Raw roster for their lack of response to #UnderSiege. This time, however, Team Red rushed to ringside to chase off the invaders. But the fray proved to be a distraction for Rollins, who turned around into a devastating Brogue Kick from Sheamus that led to The Bar leaving Manchester as the new Raw Tag Team Champions. With tensions rising between the two brands as Survivor Series approaches, will Raw be out for retribution when SmackDown comes to Manchester? Related: The New Day Invades WWE RAW, New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Tonight’s Show (Photos / Video)