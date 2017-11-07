New Japan Announces Complete World Tag League Lineup, Alexa Bliss Vows To Run Circles Around Natalya At Survivor Series (Video)

Source: F4WOnline.com

World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed the following teams for this year’s World Tag League tournament:

A Block

Juice Robinson & Sami Callihan

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi

Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

EVIL & SANADA

B Block

Togi Makabe & Henare

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb

David Finlay & Katsuya Kitamura

War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano

Trent Barreta & Chuck Taylor

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa)

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

World Tag League 2017 begins on November 18th in Tokyo, with the A block versus B block winners facing off in the finals on December 11th in Fukuoka.

WWE RAW

The following video features Alexa Bliss commenting on her showdown with Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya at WWE Survivor Series:

