New Japan Announces Complete World Tag League Lineup, Alexa Bliss Vows To Run Circles Around Natalya At Survivor Series (Video)

Source: F4WOnline.com
World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed the following teams for this year’s World Tag League tournament:
A Block
B Block
World Tag League 2017 begins on November 18th in Tokyo, with the A block versus B block winners facing off in the finals on December 11th in Fukuoka.
WWE RAW
The following video features Alexa Bliss commenting on her showdown with Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya at WWE Survivor Series:
Alexa Bliss natalya new japan pro wrestling world tag league WWE WWE Raw wwe smackdown live WWE Survivor Series