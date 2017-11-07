New Japan Announces Complete World Tag League Lineup, Alexa Bliss Vows To Run Circles Around Natalya At Survivor Series (Video)

Bill Pritchard

New Japan Announces Complete World Tag League Lineup, Alexa Bliss Vows To Run Circles Around Natalya At Survivor Series (Video)

Source: F4WOnline.com

World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed the following teams for this year’s World Tag League tournament:

A Block

  • Juice Robinson & Sami Callihan
  • Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
  • Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
  • Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi
  • Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
  • Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi
  • Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka
  • EVIL & SANADA

B Block

  • Togi Makabe & Henare
  • Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb
  • David Finlay & Katsuya Kitamura
  • War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson)
  • Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano
  • Trent Barreta & Chuck Taylor
  • Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa)
  • Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

World Tag League 2017 begins on November 18th in Tokyo, with the A block versus B block winners facing off in the finals on December 11th in Fukuoka.

WWE RAW

The following video features Alexa Bliss commenting on her showdown with Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya at WWE Survivor Series:

Related: WWE RAW Results (11/6) Pete Dunne Debuts, The New Day Make Their Presence Felt, New Champions Crowned!
Alexa Blissnatalyanew japan pro wrestlingworld tag leagueWWEWWE Rawwwe smackdown liveWWE Survivor Series
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"