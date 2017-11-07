Sin Cara Injury Update, More Backstage News On The New Day Continuing To Invade RAW

The New Day

PWInsider.com is reporting The New Day will be ‘invading’ RAW again, and will be working the remainder of the WWE European tour on the RAW brand.

New Day made their first appearance during last night’s episode of WWE RAW, which resulted in Cesaro and Sheamus winning the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Sin Cara

As noted, Sin Cara looked to suffer a leg injury on the current European tour, and PWInsider is reporting while he is injured, he has not been sent home at this time.

Sin Cara confirmed the knee injury on Twitter, and apologized to his fans for it being the reason he was pulled from the WWE live event in Lisbon: