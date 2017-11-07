Carmella Comments On Making History In WWE, Traveling With The MITB Briefcase, Cash-In Plans, Smackdown Live Being The “A” Show

Carmella recently spoke with The Sun while promoting the current WWE European tour; you can read a few highlights below: Carmella comments on making history on Smackdown, winning Money In The Bank: “After starting off in NXT and then getting here to SmackDown Live, all I ever wanted to do was to create history and be a part of the women’s revolution. Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, everyone is making history and I wanted to be a part of it and now my name will always be forever etched in history – and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.” Carmella talks about how she always has to have the MITB briefcase with her: “I have to carry it everywhere I go. When we fly I only get to have one carry on and one personal item. Sometimes I just have one little bag and my briefcase. “A few weeks ago I was at baggage claim and a man asked me if I was in the banking business. I was like ‘Really? You think I’m going I’m going to be carrying around a briefcase with money in the bank written on it with money in it?’” Does Carmella know when she wants to cash in? “Everyone always dreams of that WrestleMania moment and of course that would be amazing,” she said. “I won BOTH the Money in the Bank ladder matches, and that was so insane for me and surreal, but unfortunately I’m not revealing any of my plans. I don’t want Natalya to catch onto anything.” Carmella says she disagrees that Smackdown is the B show: “I don’t know where people get that Smackdown is the B show – I couldn’t disagree more. “Ever since the draft happened I know all the women in our locker room came together and vowed to make us the A show and show we are the best women’s division. It’s nice to have that rivalry because it makes you work that much harder and you always want to be better than the other side.”