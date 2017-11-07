This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score Sees Increase, The Bludgeon Brothers Debut New Entrance Theme & Finishing Maneuver (Videos)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media score saw the show bring in 277,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from the 161,000 interactions the show got last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 146,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 201,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show had 422,000 total interactions, which is up from 362,000 total interactions last week, making it the top ranked show in the series and specials category.

WWE RAW has been the top ranked show in the same category for the sixth consecutive week.

It appears Nielsen has switched to new criteria for the social media rankings each week, measuring interactions now, and doing away with unique account posts. Interactions are: “Original social media posts related to a linear TV episode and the engagement with that content.”

The Bludgeon Brothers

Following the debut of their new in-ring gear, The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan) also debuted a new entrance theme and tandem finishing maneuver on the current WWE European tour. Both new additions can be seen below:

