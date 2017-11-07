Cody Rhodes To Team With Kenny Omega At Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest In San Antonio

Ring Of Honor issued the following announcement, confirming the main event for their upcoming “Survival Of The Fittest” live event in San Antonio:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the Alamo City on Friday, November 17 for Night One of Survival of the Fittest! Your favorite ROH stars will compete in a three-night tournament to determine the 2017 Survival of the Fittest winner. The winner of this year’s tournament will get the customary ROH World Title shot at a later date and etch their name in the history books! Seven out of ten men that have won have gone on to either win the championship with their title shot or do so at a later date – winning ROH’s preeminent tournament has proved it can launch careers!

The Main Event for San Antonio has been signed and it is a first-time dream tag team match between a duo teaming for the first time in ROH versus former ROH World Tag Team Champions that have vowed to ruin everything wrestling fans love about ROH!

MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION “THE CLEANER” KENNY OMEGA vs. THE ADDICTION (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & “THE HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN)

After 15 years, a man synonymous with Ring of Honor, Christopher Daniels achieved the pinnacle of his career, winning the ROH World Championship from Bullet Club’s Adam Cole. His tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian, infiltrated Bullet Club and provided the insurance Daniels needed, helping the duo maintain the moniker “The Smartest Men in the Room”.

Bullet Club hasn’t forgotten. And my has the script flipped on the Addiction.

“The American Nightmare” Cody defeated Daniels for the World Championship at Best in the World, bringing the title and, seemingly, all of the fans that supported Daniels on his journey to the championship to the side of Bullet Club. The Addiction’s actions, including comments about the fans that were so bad they could not air on television, did not endear themselves to anyone and they have promised to deprive wrestling fans of everything they love about Ring of Honor.

ROH fans love Bullet Club. And ROH fans really love IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega!

Cody and Omega team as a duo for the very first time in San Antonio to take on the two-time former ROH World Tag Team Champions on the first night of the Survival of the Fittest Tournament! Daniels and Kazarian picked up wins on the Global Wars IPPV stops in Columbus and Chicago but there are no two stars in the world perhaps hotter than Cody and Omega!

Will the whole be greater than the sum of its parts or will the dream team of Cody and Omega prove too much in the long-standing war between The Addiction and Bullet Club? Don’t miss this tag team main event, LIVE!

RING OF HONOR PRESENTS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST 2017 – NIGHT ONE

Austin Highway Event Center

1948 Austin Highway

San Antonio, Texas 78218

ALREADY SIGNED

MAIN EVENT

WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE VIRTUOSA” DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. BRITT BAKER

SIGNED TO COMPETE

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL