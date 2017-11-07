Breezango Works WWE Smackdown Live Dark Match, Everything You Need To Know Before SD Live, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features Cathy Kelley breaking down everything you need to know before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Manchester, England.

RRelated: WWE Smackdown Live Preview: AJ Styles Challenges Jinder Mahal, Becky vs Ellsworth, Will RAW Retaliate For The New Day’s Raid Last Night?

Smackdown Files

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings saw Breezango defeat The Colons.

WWE RAW

The following video features the top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE RAW, including The Bar’s surprise tag team title win, RAW filling out their Survivor Series teams, and more: