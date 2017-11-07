Sin Cara Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring Following Knee Injury At Recent WWE Live Event

F4WOnline.com is reporting Sin Cara has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering a knee injury at the WWE live event in Spain this weekend.

Cara posted a Tweet earlier, apologizing to fans expecting to see him at the live event in Lisbon, Portugal, but Dave Meltzer is reporting he won’t miss any more time due to being medically cleared today. The injury was originally scheduled to be evaluated yesterday, and Cara was pulled from the Lisbon show, and the United States Championship match he was scheduled for was changed to Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler instead.

Related: Sin Cara Injury Update, More Backstage News On The New Day Continuing To Invade RAW

It’s unknown when exactly Cara will return to action, but it was noted in the F4W report the earliest he could come back is on tonight’s Smackdown TV taping in Manchester.