Kurt Angle posted the following Tweet, announcing he will be in action at tonight’s WWE live event in Birmingham, England:

Birmingham UK!!! WWE Raw is here! My first “WWE live event” in 11 years, in which I will be wrestling. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/6KXo8svWxT — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 7, 2017

Tonight’s event will mark Angle’s first WWE live event match in 11 years. Angle made his WWE in-ring return at the WWE TLC pay-per-view last month, and will captain the RAW Men’s Team at Survivor Series in two weeks in Houston.