Bram (Thomas Latimer) posted the following Tweet, confirming he has asked for and been granted his release by Impact Wrestling: I’ve been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING

Thank you to everyone from top to bottom and to you the fans for your support — BƦλM (@Thomas_Latimer_) November 7, 2017 Bram had been with the company since 2014, and had last been seen this year as a member of the Death Crew Council along with James Storm and Eddie Kingston. Bram’s departure is the latest in a number of talent changes with Impact Wrestling, which included Taryn Terrell, Rockstar Spud and referees Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner and Brian Stiffler last week.