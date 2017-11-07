WWE Smackdown Live TV Taping Results For 11/7 *Spoilers*

|
Source: BANG Showbiz
The opening segment featured Shane McMahon cutting a promo before being interrupted by The New Day, who were then cut off by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Shane booked Kofi Kingston versus Sami Zayn.
Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn
If Rusev Wins, He’s On Team Smackdown
Becky Lynch defeated James Ellsworth
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat The Usos via count-out
WWE Championship
