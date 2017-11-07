WWE Smackdown Live TV Taping Results For 11/7 *Spoilers*

Source: BANG Showbiz

The opening segment featured Shane McMahon cutting a promo before being interrupted by The New Day, who were then cut off by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Shane booked Kofi Kingston versus Sami Zayn.

Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

If Rusev Wins, He’s On Team Smackdown

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

– Orton wins with a RKO

Becky Lynch defeated James Ellsworth

– The remaining Smackdown Women’s team is at ringside for the match. Tamina has new entrance music. Carmella attacks Ellsworth after the match, turning on him

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat The Usos via count-out

WWE Championship

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to WIN the WWE Championship

