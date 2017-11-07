Two Title Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live *Spoilers*

Shane McMahon confirmed Natalya would defend her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

As it is the case with other title matches on RAW and Smackdown, Charlotte would move on to face Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series if she is victorious next week.

Related: New Japan Announces Complete World Tag League Lineup, Alexa Bliss Vows To Run Circles Around Natalya At Survivor Series (Video)

In addition, it was also confirmed that Sin Cara would challenge Baron Corbin for the United States Championship on next week’s show. If Cara is victorious, he would face The Miz at Survivor Series.

Related: Sin Cara Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring Following Knee Injury At Recent WWE Live Event