Possible Injury During Tag Team Match On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live *Spoiler*

PWTorch.com is reporting one of the Usos was apparently injured in their tag team match against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin during tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings in Manchester, England.

According to the report, the match ended suddenly as The Usos ended up losing via countout, and the injured Uso was assisted to the back by a referee and his brother.

Several live reports on social media noted Jimmy may have been the injured party, and the injury happened after Gable chopblocked his knee and landed awkwardly on the floor.