Did The New Day’s Invasion Help This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership?, Are The Usos Worried About Facing The Bar At WWE Survivor Series? (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.841 million viewers, which is down from 2.854 million viewers last week.

This week’s show, highlighted by Cesaro and Sheamus’ win over Seth Rollins for the RAW Tag Team Championship, saw 2.935 million viewers in the first hour, 2.959 million viewers in the second, and 2.630 in the third hour and the overrun.

This week’s show was fifth overall in total viewership on the night, and fourth overall in the 18-49 demographic.

The Usos

The following video features The Usos commenting on their new Survivor Series opponents, Cesaro and Sheamus: