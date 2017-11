The dark match after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Manchester, England saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Nakamura picked up the win after hitting Ziggler with the Kinshasa; check out highlights of the finish below:

Related: New Champion Crowned At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV Tapings In Manchester, England *Spoiler*