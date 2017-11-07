WWE UK Stars To Compete At NXT San Antonio Live Event, Is AJ Styles Ready For His Title Match? (Video)

|
NXT Live
WWE.com posted the following, confirming Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews have just been added to the NXT live event in San Antonio on Survivor Series weekend. The NXT event is also going head to head with Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest in San Antonio:
Cody Rhodes To Team With Kenny Omega At Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest In San Antonio
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video features AJ Styles commenting on how prepared he is to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
