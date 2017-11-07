WWE UK Stars To Compete At NXT San Antonio Live Event, Is AJ Styles Ready For His Title Match? (Video)

WWE.com posted the following, confirming Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews have just been added to the NXT live event in San Antonio on Survivor Series weekend. The NXT event is also going head to head with Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest in San Antonio:

Just when you thought NXT’s upcoming Live Event in San Antonio couldn’t get any bigger, WWE.com has confirmed that four of the United Kingdom’s brightest Superstars will also see action during NXT’s return to Alamo City.

Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will battle WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, Nov. 17, one night before TakeOver: WarGames.

The bout has been added to a card that also includes an NXT Title Match between champion Drew McIntyre and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, featuring WWE Hall of Famer and San Antonio native Shawn Michaels as special guest referee.

From The BruiserWeight’s hard-hitting style of combat and Andrews’ gravity-defying aerial attack, to Bate & Seven’s well-oiled tag team mechanics, the NXT Universe has grown familiar with the U.K. Superstars via their action-packed outings on WWE Network specials and episodes of NXT, as well as their recent appearances on Raw and 205 Live.

Don't miss out when the Superstars from WWE's U.K. brand join the festivities in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17.