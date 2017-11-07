Stephen Amell ‘Invading’ Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest Event, ROH Announces Rescheduled TV Taping Date In Nashville

Ring Of Honor posted the following announcement regarding the rescheduling of their upcoming TV tapings in Nashville:

Ring Of Honor’s TV Taping in Nashville, Tenn., at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, ROH officials have announced.

Tickets for the show will be available for RINGSIDE MEMBERS on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the GENERAL PUBLIC on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

ROH International TV Taping

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nashville, Tennessee