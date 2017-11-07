Stephen Amell ‘Invading’ Ring Of Honor’s Survival Of The Fittest Event, ROH Announces Rescheduled TV Taping Date In Nashville

Ring Of Honor’s TV Taping in Nashville, Tenn., at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, ROH officials have announced.
Tickets for the show will be available for RINGSIDE MEMBERS on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the GENERAL PUBLIC on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.
The action has been hotter than ever in ROH, which is coming off a highly successful Global Wars Tour that produced four sold-out out shows on four consecutive nights in four different cities. Every ROH live event is a unique experience and anything can happen on any given show.
There’s truly nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can provide LIVE. Don’t miss your chance to be there!
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
ROH International TV Taping
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, Tennessee
‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell posted the following, announcing he will be appearing at Ring Of Honor’s upcoming Survival Of The Fittest live event in San Antonio:
Cody Rhodes also noted that Amell was the second surprise appearance for the show,
with the first being Kenny Omega: