WWE Smackdown Live Results (11/7): Becky Lynch vs James Ellsworth, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable Challenge For Smackdown Live Tag Titles, Jinder Mahal vs AJ Styles For WWE Championship

November 7th, 2017

Show starts with video packaging previewing tonight's WWE Title match between Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles! Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon enters the arena and makes his way toward the ring. Shane takes a look around the arena as the crowd chants his name. Shane talks about Survivor Series and their head-to-head match up with Monday Night Raw. Smackdown Live won't be the B-show it will be THE-show. Shane talks about Daniel Bryan and holds Stephanie McMahon and Kurt Angle responsible for the incident with Bryan. Shane said he will get his payback for what they did to Bryan. Shane announces Bryan will be back next week. Shane says just because Smackdown Live gets knocked down doesn't mean that they will stay down. Shane then announces the New Day who then enter the arena. Then they recap the New Day's appearance on Raw. Kofi says they made them look pretty silly. Crowd starts chanting New Day Rocks. Kofi says it wasn't their intention for Dean and Seth to lose their titles, but it was their plan to put Raw under siege. Big E says that they beat them down last time under siege, but will accept any repercussions for their recent actions. Shane starts awkwardly dancing with the New Day and thankfully Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn save the day. Owens says that was the stupidest thing that he has seen in his life. Sami tells Shane that he is not cool and he should probably never dance again. Kofi says to hold up and asks Sami if he has seen himself dance during his entrance. Owens says that Shane is having a hard time accepting that Owens beat him at Hell in a Cell. Tells Shane to not punish Smackdown for his shortcomings. Sami says that they could've beaten down the entire Raw roster if they wanted to put they have honor. Shane says this is exactly the attitude that has Sami and Owens not representing Smackdown Live. Sami says that he lost to a low blow and Shane did nothing about it. Owens says that they shouldn't need qualifying matches because they are the two best on the roster. Big E then roasts Sami and Owens. Shane says that Sami and Owens don't care about Smackdown and that they are entitled. Shane then announces a match between Sami Zayn and Kofi Kingston which start right NOW! "The bottom line is that we are the TOP TWO SUPERSTARS on this roster!" – @FightOwensFight #SDLive @SamiZayn @ShaneMcMahon @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/yr3fcvDkE5 — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017