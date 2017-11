Kurt Angle teamed up with The Shield’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and faced former rival Samoa Joe and The Bar’s Sheamus and Cesaro.

Angle ended up getting the win for his team by pinning Cesaro after the trio hit a trademark Shield triple powerbomb; video of Angle’s match is below. As noted earlier tonight, this match marked Angle’s first WWE live event match in 11 years:

WWE Instagram: Kurt Angle lends a helping hand to his Shield comrades at #WWEBirmingham. #DeanAmbrose #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/9Qfito9T6n — Daily Ambrollins (@DailyAmbrollins) November 7, 2017