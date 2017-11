WWE Smackdown Live

Shane McMahon confirmed next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature Natalya defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Related: WWE Smackdown Live Results For 11/7

WWE RAW

Media personality Piers Morgan posted the following Tweet in reponse to Corey Graves’ dig at him on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. Morgan included the video with the line “Enzo might be the only guy in England less liked than Piers Morgan” from Graves: