Baron Corbin To Defend United States Title, Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, First Look At Luke Harper On ‘Damnation’ (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature Baron Corbin defending the United States Championship against Sin Cara, as well as The New Day versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

These two matches join the Natalya versus Charlotte Flair Women’s Championship match as confirmed matches on next week’s show.

Damnation

WWE aired the following sneak peek at Luke Harper’s role on the USA Network series ‘Damnation’ which premieres tonight; Harper’s episode will air in December: