AJ Styles Wins The WWE Championship On Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

AJ Styles is the new WWE Champion after defeating Jinder Mahal on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

The show was taped earlier today in Manchester, and it saw Styles fight off the Singh Brothers at ringside before getting his foot on the ropes after a Khallas. Styles then connected with a 450 splash for a near fall before hitting the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win and and title.

Tonight’s show marked the first time ever that the WWE Championship has changed hands outside of North America. Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship title reign ends at 170 days after winning the title at WWE Backlash.

Styles will now move on to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series in a ‘champion versus champion’ match.