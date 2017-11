Shane McMahon has just announced that he has named John Cena as the fifth member of Smackdown Live’s Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Match Team:

Further proving #SDLive is the superior brand, I’m happy to announce @JohnCena will be the 5th member of Team Smackdown at #SurvivorSeries. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 8, 2017

Here is an excerpt from WWE.com’s article announcing Cena’s addition to Team Smackdown Live:

The final pick for that monumental showdown is perhaps the biggest yet, as SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that WWE’s resident free agent John Cena will return to action as a member of Team SmackDown! At the helm of Team Raw will be the red brand’s Commissioner Kurt Angle, who made his in-ring return at WWE TLC, battling alongside Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins. The Olympic Gold Medalist exploded back into competition and looked like he hadn’t lost a step, though his back will truly be against the wall in the Nov. 19 showdown.

You can read WWE.com’s full article HERE