Why Did Carmella Attack James Ellsworth On SD Live?, Kazuchika Okada Celebrates Birthday Today

Why Did Carmella Attack James Ellsworth On SD Live?

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:

Related: Carmella Comments On Making History In WWE, Traveling With The MITB Briefcase, Cash-In Plans, Smackdown Live Being The “A” Show

Kazuchika Okada Celebrates Birthday Today

Today is the 30th birthday of current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

It is also the 35th birthday of former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr as well as the 33rd birthday of current Impact Wrestling star Keith Lee.