Why Did Carmella Attack James Ellsworth On SD Live?, Kazuchika Okada Celebrates Birthday Today

Nick Hausman
Why Did Carmella Attack James Ellsworth On SD Live?, Kazuchika Okada Celebrates Birthday Today

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Why Did Carmella Attack James Ellsworth On SD Live?

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:

Ms. Money in the Bank gives an explanation as to why she attacked James Ellsworth after his loss to Becky Lynch. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: Carmella Comments On Making History In WWE, Traveling With The MITB Briefcase, Cash-In Plans, Smackdown Live Being The “A” Show

Kazuchika Okada Celebrates Birthday Today

Today is the 30th birthday of current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

It is also the 35th birthday of former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr as well as the 33rd birthday of current Impact Wrestling star Keith Lee.
carmellaJames EllsworthKazuchika Okadawwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"