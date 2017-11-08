Major Rockstar Spud-WWE Update, Enzo Welcomes UK Title Division To ‘The Zo Show’ 205 Live (Video)

|
Major Rockstar Spud-WWE Update
PWInsider.com is reporting that Rockstar Spud will be signing with WWE once all of the proper visa paperwork has been completed.
They also note that Spud will join the 205 Live division once he has officially signed.
Related: Backstage News On How Issues With Previous Impact Wrestling Management Led To Rockstar Spud Requesting His Release
Enzo Welcomes UK Title Division To ‘The Zo Show’ 205 Live
WWE has released the following clip from last night’s 205 Live on-line: