Major Rockstar Spud-WWE Update, Enzo Welcomes UK Title Division To ‘The Zo Show’ 205 Live (Video)

Major Rockstar Spud-WWE Update

PWInsider.com is reporting that Rockstar Spud will be signing with WWE once all of the proper visa paperwork has been completed.

They also note that Spud will join the 205 Live division once he has officially signed.

Related: Backstage News On How Issues With Previous Impact Wrestling Management Led To Rockstar Spud Requesting His Release

Enzo Welcomes UK Title Division To ‘The Zo Show’ 205 Live

WWE has released the following clip from last night’s 205 Live on-line:

Launching his new talk show from Manchester, England, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore welcomes Superstars from the U.K. Championship division but gets a surprise from Tyler Bate.

Related: Enzo Amore Debuting New Segment On 205 Live