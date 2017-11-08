Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Following RAW & Smackdown Live

Nick Hausman
wwe panama city

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Here is the updated WWE Survivor Series card following this week’s RAW and Smackdown Live:

Tag Team Champions Collide
Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Jason Jordan) vs Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena)

Women’s Champions Collide
Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks & ???) vs Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Carmella, Tamina & Naomi)

Champions Collide
Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Champions Collide
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles
AJ StylesBrock LesnarFinn BalorJohn CenaKurt AngleShane McMahonThe MizWWE Rawwwe smackdown liveWWE Survivor Series
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"