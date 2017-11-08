Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Following RAW & Smackdown Live

Here is the updated WWE Survivor Series card following this week’s RAW and Smackdown Live:

Tag Team Champions Collide

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Jason Jordan) vs Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena)

Women’s Champions Collide

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks & ???) vs Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Carmella, Tamina & Naomi)

Champions Collide

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Champions Collide

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles